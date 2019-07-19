Policing Town Hall Planned in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Policing Town Hall Planned in Fort Worth

Members of the community coalition want a say in how the position is established

Published 11 minutes ago

    A grassroots organization in Fort Worth wants more input when it comes to police accountability.

    The group calls itself the Tarrant County Coalition for Community Oversight and organizers will host a town hall Friday evening to discuss fair and equitable policing.

    Fort Worth recently formed a Race and Culture Task force to address community concerns and make recommendations for an oversight plan. As a result, city leaders decided to create a police monitor position.

    The person selected for this position will be tasked with starting an oversight board and reviewing police investigations.

    Members of the community coalition say they want a say in how the position is established.

    A city spokesperson says funds are earmarked in the 2020 budget for the police monitoring position.

    Fort Worth will conduct a nationwide search for the right candidate.

    The town hall is from 7-9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Fort Worth.

    The town hall is from 7-9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Fort Worth.

