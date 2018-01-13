Plano Mayor Calls President's Remarks 'Offensive'

The mayor of Plano, a native of Haiti, is speaking out against President Donald Trump's reported comments about Haiti and Africa. (Published Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018)

Harry LaRosiliere, a Republican, said Saturday he views the President's comments as 'offensive on a personal level.'

The President made headlines late in the week for comments reportedly made in a meeting with senators. According to one person who attended the meeting and others briefed on the meeting, the President asked why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "s--thole countries" in Africa.

Friday, the President tweeted: "Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.”

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere told the story of his family immigrating from Haiti to the United States when he was just three years old.

"My mother worked for 30 years, a third of those years cleaning offices, not far from Trump Tower, so my sister and I could have an education and be the first college graduates of our family. And here I am, the mayor of a premier city in America," LaRosiliere said. "And someone like my mother is not 'the worst of the worst.' We need more people like her in America because that's what makes our fabric as a great nation."