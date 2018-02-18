The city council in Plano held a special meeting Sunday to address concerns over a councilman's social media post that has some calling for his resignation. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

The city council in Plano held a special meeting Sunday to address concerns over a councilman's social media post that has some calling for his resignation.

Plano City Councilman Tom Harrison shared a short video on Facebook that said "Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools."

The post had Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere speaking out and calling for Harrison's resignation. Harrison later took the post down and posted an apology on the same Facebook page.

Sunday, councilmembers voted 7-1 to censure Harrison in a meeting that packed the city council chambers. The censure is essentially a public reprimand by the council, since it would take a public recall to remove a city councilmember from office.

Plano Council Votes to Censure Councilman Over Facebook Post

"I am not xenophobic, I am not a bigot, I am not a racist," Harrison told the crowd at city hall.

"I did put an apology out there. I did put a cautious note out there saying I will be cautious from now on, but I wil l not resign," added Harrison.

The statement was met by both boos and a cheers in the audience.

"I was extremely disappointed by his rigidness. I was hoping he would respect the sentiments that he has seen in this hall and he would resign," said Azhar Azeez, president of the Islamic Society of North America. "People like Tom Harrison should not represent this amazing city."

"He went back, corrected it, corrected it for the record and apologized, so I think to me this issue is dead," said Jack Lagos who came to the meeting to support Harrison.

Harrison did not answer questions from reporters.

The councilman was elected to the Plano city council in 2015 for a four-year term.