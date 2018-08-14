Plano City Councilman Tom Harrison will not face a recall election over a controversial post he shared on Facebook, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The Plano City Councilman who came under fire over a controversial post he shared on Facebook in February will not face a recall election, a judge ruled Tuesday.

State District Judge Mark Rusch ruled the number of signatures on a petition ordering the recall election of city councilman Tom Harrison fell short of the necessary threshold, reversing the city secretary's report at an April council meeting.

The hearing started after the city discovered two different versions of the Plano City Charter, with just one word changing the number of votes needed to force a recall election.

In the charters, both approved in 1961 and stamped with the city's seal, the number of signatures required to force a recall is set at 30 percent of the number of people who voted.

The difference is, one of the charters says the 30 percent must be based on the "last" city election's voter turnout, while the other does not contain the world "last."

The city secretary based the initial ruling on 30 percent of the voters who cast ballots when Harrison was elected in 2015, while Rusch ruled that the intention of the original charter did contain the word "last." Therefore, the group One Plano did not gather the number of signatures necessary.

The post that sparked outrage came in February, when Harrison shared a short video with the words, "Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools."