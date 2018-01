Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington, D.C. on Friday for the 45th annual March for Life, which marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade, which made abortions legal under federal law. President Donald Trump made an appearance, via video, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to address the anti-abortion demonstrators. Earlier Friday morning, hundreds had filled Capitol One Arena for a mass and concert before the march.