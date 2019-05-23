Pete Buttigieg, a Military Vet, Says Trump Pretended To Be Disabled to Dodge the Draft - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pete Buttigieg, a Military Vet, Says Trump Pretended To Be Disabled to Dodge the Draft

Buttigieg also lambasted the president for reportedly considering pardons for several U.S. service members or contractors convicted or accused of war crimes, calling it "disgusting"

Published 49 minutes ago

    Charlie Neibergall/AP (File)
    FILE - Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall meeting, April 16, 2019, in Fort Dodge, Ia.

    Pete Buttigieg accused President Donald Trump on Thursday of exploiting his privileged upbringing to "fake a disability" during the Vietnam War so that "somebody could go to war in his place,” NBC News reported.

    The Sound Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic 2020 contender, who served in Afghanistan as a Navy intelligence officer, sought to use his own military background to draw a sharp contrast with Trump. Pressed during a “Washington Post Live” interview on whether he believed that Trump, who cited bone spurs in his heel to be exempted from the draft, had a disability, Buttigieg suggested he did not — "at least not that one."

    Buttigieg also lambasted the president for reportedly considering pardons for several U.S. service members or contractors convicted or accused of war crimes, calling it "disgusting."

    Allegations that Trump dodged the draft have been a sore spot for the president dating back to his 2016 campaign, when it was revealed that he had received five deferments from service in the Vietnam War — four for education and one for a diagnosis of bone spurs.

    There was no immediate comment from the White House.

