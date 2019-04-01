Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a fast-rising 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced Monday that he raised more than $7 million since launching his presidential exploratory committee in January, NBC News reports.

"This is just a preliminary analysis, but our team’s initial report shows we raised over $7 million dollars in Q1 of this year," Buttigieg tweeted. "We (you) are out-performing expectations at every turn. I'll have a more complete analysis later, but until then: a big thank you to all our supporters."

Buttigieg was the first 2020 Democratic candidate to announce his fundraising haul for the first quarter of 2019, an important indicator of a candidate's viability in what's shaping up to be a crowded Democratic field. All of the candidates have until April 15 to release their fundraising totals from the first quarter, which spans Jan. 1 to March 31.