    Peter Morrison/AP (File)
    FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump waves to protesters while playing golf at Trump Turnberry golf club in Turnberry, Scotland, July 14, 2018.

    The U.S. military spent almost $200,000 at President Donald Trump’s Scottish resort between 2017 to 2019, according to documents provided to Congress by the Pentagon.

    In a Sept. 12 letter to the House Oversight Committee, the Pentagon said that between Aug. 9, 2017, and July 26, 2019, it had spent more than $184,000 at the Trump Turnberry resort – a sum that included $124,579 in lodging and $59,730 in unidentified additional expenditures. The Pentagon said the average cost of a room at the Turnberry was $189 a night, NBC News reported.

    The Oversight Committee is investigating whether the arrangement violates a clause in the Constitution which bars an office holder from profiting from their positions.

    Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., responded to the revelations in a statement on Wednesday, saying "it appears that U.S. taxpayer funds were used to purchase the equivalent of more than 650 rooms at the Trump Turnberry just since August 2017— or the equivalent of one room every night for more than one-and-a-half years."

