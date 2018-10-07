Pence to Campaign in North Texas Monday for Cruz, Sessions

In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vice President Mike Pence will hit the campaign trail in North Texas Monday for two Republicans facing re-election in November.

Pence will stump for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Dallas) at two separate events Monday afternoon, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

First, the vice president will speak at a rally for Sessions, who chairs the House Rules Committee. Sessions was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1996 and faces Democratic challenger Colin Allred in the general election.

After the rally for Sessions, Pence will join Cruz for an event that has yet to be announced, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Cruz, who is completing his first term, will face U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) in the race for Cruz's Senate seat.

The 2018 midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 6, while the deadline to register to vote in Texas is Tuesday, Oct. 9.