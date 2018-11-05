Paxton, Phariss Face Off for Texas District 8 Senate Seat

Republican candidate Angela Paxton (left) and her democratic opponent Mark Phariss will face off Nov. 6 for state senator of Texas District 8.

Republican Angela Paxton and Democrat Mark Phariss are facing off Tuesday to become the next Texas Senator for District 8.

Paxton, a teacher for more than two decades, edged out her Republican challenger, Phillip Huffines, back in March in a hotly contested and very expensive race for the party's nomination. She is the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton has never held elected office but has called herself a "pistol-packing mama whose husband sues Obama," referencing Texas' frequent lawsuits against the Obama administration.

Phariss, an attorney who is seeking to become Texas' first openly gay state senator, beat out opponent Brian Chaput, for the democratic nomination.

District 8 straddles Dallas and Collin Counties, covering portions of Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney and many others.

The seat's current occupant, Sen. Van Taylor, is leaving to run for Congress.