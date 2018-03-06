Angela Paxton and Phillip Huffines are locked in a tight race for the District 8 nomination. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

Angela Paxton edges out Republican challenger Phillip Huffines in a hotly contested and very expensive race for the party's nomination for the State Senate District 8 race.

At 11:15 p.m., with 71 percent of the vote counted, Paxton had about an 8-point lead over her challenger.



NBC 5 has confirmed that, at about the same time, Huffines called Paxton to concede the race.



State Senate - District 8 Republicans 100% Reporting

Paxton and Huffines were on pace to make the race the most expensive state senate race ever -- spending around $10 million.

Both candidates were on a level playing field when it comes to name recognition. She is the wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton. He is the twin brother of State Senator Don Huffines.

Two Democrats, Mark Pharris and Brian Chaput, are also vying for the senate seat. At 11:15 p.m., with 38 percent of the Democratic vote counted, Phariss had a narrow lead over Chaput.



St. Senate - District 8 Democrats 100% Reporting

With only two candidates in each race, there will be no run-offs. Paxton will face-off against the Democratic nominee in the general election Nov. 6.

