Huffines Concedes State Senate District 8 Race to Angela Paxton - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Huffines Concedes State Senate District 8 Race to Angela Paxton

Angela Paxton wins most expensive state senate race in Texas history

Published at 7:35 PM CST on Mar 6, 2018 | Updated at 11:27 PM CST on Mar 6, 2018

    Paxton Huffines Locked in Tight Race for Dist 8 Nom

    Angela Paxton and Phillip Huffines are locked in a tight race for the District 8 nomination. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

    Angela Paxton edges out Republican challenger Phillip Huffines in a hotly contested and very expensive race for the party's nomination for the State Senate District 8 race.

    At 11:15 p.m., with 71 percent of the vote counted, Paxton had about an 8-point lead over her challenger.

    NBC 5 has confirmed that, at about the same time, Huffines called Paxton to concede the race.

    State Senate - District 8 Republicans

    100% ReportingMar 7, 5:31 AM
    Angela Paxton

    32653

    54%
    Phillip Huffines

    27421

    46%

    Paxton and Huffines were on pace to make the race the most expensive state senate race ever -- spending around $10 million.

    Both candidates were on a level playing field when it comes to name recognition. She is the wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton. He is the twin brother of State Senator Don Huffines.

    Two Democrats, Mark Pharris and Brian Chaput, are also vying for the senate seat. At 11:15 p.m., with 38 percent of the Democratic vote counted, Phariss had a narrow lead over Chaput.

    St. Senate - District 8 Democrats

    100% ReportingMar 7, 5:31 AM
    Mark Phariss

    16689

    51%
    Brian Chaput

    16094

    49%

    With only two candidates in each race, there will be no run-offs. Paxton will face-off against the Democratic nominee in the general election Nov. 6.

