Is Paul Ryan's Departure a Disaster for House Republicans?

In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters following a closed-door Republican strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

After House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he would not be running in the next elections for his seat, GOP House members are scrambling to keep their seats and find a suitable replacement, NBC News reported.

The main goal for Republicans is to keep their majority in the House.

Ryan's decision exit the House has opened the door for other Republicans to try to fight for his seat such as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Friday that he will consider whether to run when Ryan steps aside at the end of this Congress, and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., are both interested in the job, NBC News reported.

Ryan has expressed support for McCarthy in an exclusive interview with NBC News' Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press."



