Manafort and Hannity Exchanged Hundreds of Text Messages About Mueller-Russia Probe
Manafort and Hannity Exchanged Hundreds of Text Messages About Mueller-Russia Probe

Published 2 hours ago

    Manafort and Hannity Exchanged Hundreds of Text Messages About Mueller-Russia Probe
    AP (File)
    Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, left, and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

    Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort exchanged hundreds of text messages with Fox News host Sean Hannity after the longtime GOP operative was charged in the special counsel's probe, according to court documents released Friday.

    "The media is trying to split me with DT and family by lies and untruths," Manafort wrote to Hannity in August 2017. "It is such a dirty game."

    In another, Manafort says: "I have new lawyers who are junk yard dogs and will undo a lot of this injustice. But it is going to be a painful and expensive fight for me."

    Hannity and Manafort, who is serving a 7 1/2 year prison sentence on charges brought by ex-special counsel Robert Mueller, sometimes texted multiple times a day between July 2017 and June 2018, NBC News reported.

