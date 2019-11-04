There is a new First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. It opened in May -- 18 months after 26 people were killed in a mass shooting at the church.

“We are just moving forward. We are growing. Rather than just existing, we are living," First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs Pastor Frank Pomeroy said.

Pomeroy, who lost his daughter in the shooting, is moving forward too -- but in a different direction. The political arena.

"When I saw the way I felt like those people were treated El Paso, then Midland-Odessa and Dayton, Ohio, those were the ones that really grabbed my attention," Pomeroy said. "I surrounded myself with people of prayer, I felt like God was leading me into this at that point. Still didn't want to go, and I just felt like this is what I am supposed to do now."

Pomeroy said he felt in Sutherland Springs, the focus after the shooting was on the people.

"We chose to focus on what is best for the community. Let's lock arms. Let's heal," he said.

He said he though the discussion around mass shootings since Sutherland Springs has turned too quickly to politics and the Second Amendment. Pomeroy pointed specifically to the what former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said after the shooting in his hometown of El Paso.

"He just immediately took it as, 'OK, because of this shooting thing we are going to have to go and take everybody's firearms away from them,'" Pomeroy said. "Whether that opinion is valid or not doesn't change. Those first two weeks should not have been about politics to me. They should have been reaching and what can we do for these people."

Pomeroy said he remained a strong Second Amendment proponent.

"It did not change my thinking at all on Second Amendment rights. I am glad that we had what's kind of notoriously been titled the, 'Good guy with the gun,' to stop the shooting before it got worse," he said.

Pomeroy will have the next year to expand on all of his positions in depth.

It will be an uphill battle in District 21 against State Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo). She has served in the legislature more than 30 years.

"Win, lose or draw, I am doing this to draw attention back to the people rather than just the reelection process," Pomeroy said.

Zaffirini issued the following statement Monday.