Outgoing Flower Mound Mayor Reflects on Service to Town

Tom Hayden is in his final days as Flower Mound Mayor. He shared his thoughts on his tenure, and the town's future. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Before voters in Flower Mound choose a new mayor from three candidates, Mayor Tom Hayden reflected on his six years in office.

Flower Mound in 2018 is not the same place as the Flower Mound of six years ago; big growth has it's challenges.

One challenge was "maintaining the balance of growing your economic base, but keeping the rural flavor," recalled Tom Hayden, who was elected mayor after serving three years on the town council.

Hayden said he has tried his best to strike that balance, and now, his term as Flower Mound's mayor is just about up.



"The thing I've tried to drive home is if we don't keep our tax dollars within our borders, we're helping Grapevine and Lewisville and Southlake maintain their roads and build their parks," he said.

During his tenure, Flower Mound has attracted multiple new businesses and corporate headquarters, 70 restaurants and has added more than 10,000 new jobs.

"I mean, for a community our size, that's fairly significant," said Hayden.

But it hasn't always been smooth. Some in the town lament the rapid growth.

Hayden explained that you can't please everyone.



"You have to know where you are in life, what type of person you are," he said. "I can't tell you how many times I've been accused of taking bribes, doing nefarious activities, and it's just absurd."



Hayden became a controversial figure in 2014 — when he declared it "Year of the Bible" in the town — an idea he said resulted in death threats but also widespread support. He has no regrets.

"That's who I am," said Hayden. "And so it's probably the most impactful thing I've done as mayor."

Hayden said that transportation and balancing growth will be the biggest challenges for Flower Mound's next mayor. That person will have an office in a new town hall, now under construction.

Three candidates have been actively campaigning for the office: Paul Stone, Steve Dixon and Cathy Strathmann. A fourth, Bill Robinson, withdrew from the race, but his name remains on the ballot.

Hayden believed he's leaving the town in good shape.



"When I leave, I feel good about what I've done," he said. "Was everything perfect? No. But I feel good about some of the things I've accomplished."