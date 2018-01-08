White House Would Welcome 2020 Oprah Challenge - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
White House Would Welcome 2020 Oprah Challenge

Though Winfrey has previously denied that she would run for office, longtime partner Stedman Graham seemed to leave it open as a possibility

    Oprah Winfrey speaks backstage after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award. (Published Monday, Jan. 8, 2018)

    Bring it on, the White House said Monday, welcoming a would-be battle against Oprah Winfrey for the presidency in 2020, NBC News reported.

    "We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters aboard Air Force One in response to buzz about Winfrey's possible future foray into politics.

    It's unclear if President Donald Trump watched Winfrey's powerful remarks at the Golden Globes Sunday night. The speech ignited chatter that Winfrey could throw her hat in the ring for 2020, exciting a Democratic Party that lacks an obvious standard bearer in the wake of Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss.

    Though Winfrey has previously denied that she would run for office, longtime partner Stedman Graham seemed to leave it open as a possibility.

