One-on-One with Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez

A day after winning the Democratic nomination in the race for Governor of Texas, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez reflected on what this means to her.

“Someone said to me, 'I wish mom could see you.' And of course my parents didn't even get to see me as sheriff, so we have come a long way from the poorest neighborhood in San Antonio,” said Valdez.

Valdez now becomes the first Latina woman to run for Governor in Texas.

“I am aware of whatever he first may be, but I am also more aware of what we need to do for Texas,” said Valdez.

But as soon as the race was called in her favor, Governor Greg Abbott's campaign released a new video. Saying she wants to raise taxes. We asked her if she would consider raising them.

“I am never going to do anything to hurt the working person. What we are going to do is we are going to do is be fair all across the board,” said Valdez.

“So you wouldn’t rule it out?” asked NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine.

“I will never do anything that will hurt the working folk,” answered Valdez.

Valdez says her top priority is education. She has her work cut out for her in this campaign.

Abbott won his last election by more than 20 points, and has more than $40 million in the bank. Valdez tells NBC 5 they will get the money they need. As of last filing, she has more than $115,000.00 in the bank. But a state Democratic spokesperson says they will help with resources and fundraising.