One on One With Presidential Candidate Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso) was in North Texas Friday, for the first time since announcing his candidacy for President. He spoke to NBC 5 Political Reporter Julie Fine, Friday, May 3, 2019.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) was in North Texas Friday, for the first time since announcing his candidacy for President.

"North Texas did so much for our campaign. We were the first candidate to win Tarrant county, first democrat since I believe 1994, so almost 25 years," said O'Rourke.

NBC 5 spoke to O'Rourke about how critical Texas is to winning this election.

"Texas is pretty close to everything. It's the case that I can help make to the rest of the country. Along with the great people of North Texas and the 254 counties of Texas we showed that should not write this state off," he added.

UNC Charlotte Student Died Tackling Gunman

Investigators in the shooting that killed two at the University of North Carolina Charlotte called Riley Howell a hero, after the 21-year-old college junior died tackling the gunman to stop the shooting. (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

O'Rourke came to Texas as some polls show his numbers slipping, and a recent Emerson Poll of Texas democrats showed Former Vice President Joe Biden and O'Rourke in a dead heat.

"I just saw a poll released yesterday that shows us beating Donald trump by ten points. A greater margin than any other democratic contender right now. So we will more than hold our own here in Texas, and I think we will be able to win in places that perhaps have been forgotten, left behind, taken for granted in years past," said O'Rourke.

We asked if he is concerned about the numbers.

"No. No. So a couple of things. We are more than nine months out from the first caucus, from the first primary, even longer until the first votes are cast here in Texas. And you know me. I am not going to take a single voter in this state though I am from here, though we almost won in 2018, for granted," he added.

O'Rourke will be in North Texas Saturday as well. He is the commencement speaker at Paul Quinn College.