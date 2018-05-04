One-on-One With NRA Spokesperson and NRATV Host Dana Loesch

As The National Riffle Association's annual meetings get underway in Dallas, the NRA's national spokeswoman, Dana Loesch agreed to a rare one-on-one interview with NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez. (Published 33 minutes ago)

She's thick-skinned, says what's on her mind, and she's featured prominently in NRA advertisements.

In one she says, "I'm going to do the job that the media won't. Defend the relevance of the one freedom that guarantees all the others, the second amendment."

And now she has another platform on NRATV. Her show, 'Relentless' debuted in late March. It's taped in Dallas and streams online and on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon TV.

"It's not just me talking about firearms," she said. "I get to approach a number of different issues, be it pop culture issues, or political issues."

Loesch records her program from home. She's a wife, mother and very public figure who realizes, what she says does make her a target.

"It does, of course. I think in this day and age, simply being outspoken on certain issues will make you a target," she said. "I'm almost so used to it at this point, which is kind of, I think, a sad commentary on the state of political discourse in the United States, because people should be able to disagree without being attacked."

She's unapologetic for the things she says.

In late February, while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Committee, Loesch drew criticism for saying, "Now I'm going to say something that some people are going to say is controversial. Many in legacy media love mass shootings. I'm not saying that you love the tragedy, but I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white women are ratings gold."

Does she ever think her words are too strong?

"No," she said. "I know sometimes there are things that are uncomfortable to hear, but then there are also some things that are uncomfortable to watch, especially when you see innocent Americans who are maligned for the sake of an agenda, or you see everyday people who have their characters targeted just because of what they believe or how they want to protect their families."

Critics argue words matter.

"If this was put out by a terrorist organization, we would be raising the terror threat level in this country," argued Fred Guttenburg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Fl school shooting. "Why are we letting this lobby have anything to do in DC? I don't understand it!"

"What I'm afraid of, what I think is most dangerous and disturbing, is that there's going to be some deranged person who is an NRA devout follower, who will take them literally, and try and take matters into their own hands, " argued Kurt Bardella, President Endeavor Strategies, during a recent segment on MSNBC.

Loesch's comments are usually aimed at the media.

"Just because I think that these individuals are doing a very important job," Loesch added. "You can accurately call out when there has been media malpractice and you can accurately call out when people have done a really good job. I have too much respect for the practice of journalism to allow those who abuse it and misrepresent it and mislead people to go unpunished without harsh criticism."

The NRA often becomes a target after high profile shootings, blame that Loesch redirects.

"I could go to Sutherland Springs, I could go to Garland," she said. "So many of these instances where the protocol for handling this was not followed. The people who say that they're going to protect us – we've seen either because of bureaucracy or miscommunication or just some officials not following the law at all – they're failing to do so. Which is why I think individuals have that choice, if they so want to, to have the ability to protect themselves."

When asked if she agrees that not everyone should own a gun, Loesch said, "I think that there are individuals out there who definitely forfeit, absolutely, their right to own a firearm."

Loesch vows to continue the fight for those law-abiding citizens who do have guns.



