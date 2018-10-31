On the Road with US Sen. Ted Cruz - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
On the Road with US Sen. Ted Cruz

Cruz is on a two-week bus tour across Texas as the 2018 midterm election nears

By Julie Fine

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    On the Road with US Sen. Ted Cruz
    NBC 5 News
    Ted Cruz's campaign bus in Midland, Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is on a two-week bus trip through Texas. He is making several stops a day, and Tuesday and Wednesday, Cruz is in West Texas. He sat down with NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine in Midland to talk about life on the road.

    "You are going, and going, and going. Every night you just pull into a hotel or a motel and you just crash," Cruz said.

    As Cruz campaigned this week, President Donald Trump announced he wanted to end birthright citizenship in the United States. Cruz said he agreed.

    "I think we should end the policy," he said. "Now, it is an open legal question on how to end the policy."

    During the past week, a new poll showed Cruz ahead of U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) in this nationally watched race, but by a small margin. The Quinnipiac poll showed Cruz up by five points.

    "Polls have been all over the place. I am encouraged that the momentum is with our campaign," Cruz said.

    Cruz will continue at this pace until the election.Thursday, he will head to Pampa and Wichita Falls.

    "The whole point of this barnstorming tour on the bus is to turn people out, and I think we are seeing Texans really engaged, focused on this race, and I think that is a good thing," he said.

    Earlier this week, NBC 5 spent a day in West Texas with O'Rourke. Both candidates will be back in North Texas Friday.

