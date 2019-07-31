Ohio Officers in Stormy Daniels Strip Club Arrest Face Departmental Charges - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Ohio Officers in Stormy Daniels Strip Club Arrest Face Departmental Charges

The five officers could face termination in connection with Daniels' arrest last year in Columbus, which she claims was politically motivated.

By Alex Johnson

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ohio Officers in Stormy Daniels Strip Club Arrest Face Departmental Charges
    Ralf Hirschberger/picture alliance via Getty Images
    Porn star Stormy Daniels speaks during an interview with the DPA at the exhibition grounds for the erotic fair "Venus" in Berlin.

    Police in Columbus, Ohio, brought departmental charges on Wednesday against five officers who were involved in the arrest of Stormy Daniels at a strip club last year, NBC News reported

    Three of the five officers are named in a lawsuit Daniels brought against the city and the Columbus Police Department alleging that she was arrested in a political conspiracy to protect President Donald Trump.

    Trump and Daniels, a popular pornographic actress, have been engaged in a war of words and legal action over an affair she says she had with Trump more than a decade ago.

    Daniels was arrested on July 11, 2018, at Sirens Gentlemen's Club on misdemeanor charges of inappropriately touching customers. The charges against Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, were dropped within hours, and charges against two other women who worked at the club were dropped within days.

    Sharpton Defends Rep. Cummings After Trump's Attacks

    [NATL] Sharpton Defends Rep. Cummings After Trump's Attacks

    President Donald Trump called civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton a "con man" after the MSNBC host spoke up in defense of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who came under Twitter attack from the president. Sharpton later said that Trump "has a particular venom for blacks and people of color." 

    (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices