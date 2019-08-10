Ohio Man Charged With Allegedly Threatening AOC on Facebook

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds an immigration Town Hall in Queens on July 20, 2019, in New York City.

A 41-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man was charged Friday in a federal case alleging he made criminal threats against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Facebook, NBC News reported.

According to federal authorities, suspect Timothy J. Ireland Jr., 41, posted on social media, "She should be shot. Can’t fire me, my employer would load the gun for me."

The statement was brought to the attention of United States Capitol Police on July 23, and federal authorities launched an investigation. An affidavit in support of the complaint against Ireland describes how Capitol Police Special Agent Lawrence Anyaso phoned Ireland Aug. 2 to ask if the post was his.

He "stated he was very proud of that post he made," the affidavit says.

Democratic Candidates Flock to Iowa State Fair