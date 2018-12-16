O'Rourke Marvels at Beto-Mania, Conceding It's 'A Great Question' Whether He's Ready for White House - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
O'Rourke Marvels at Beto-Mania, Conceding It's 'A Great Question' Whether He's Ready for White House

A CNN/Des Moines Register poll released Saturday night showed O'Rourke with 11 percent support among likely caucusgoers in Iowa

By Todd J. Gillman - The Dallas Morning News

Published 34 minutes ago

    CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
    UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 16: Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, leaves the Capitol after the last votes of the week on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

    TMZ trails him around the capital. Fans still check his Facebook page to see if he's going live again anytime soon. Democratic activists keep trying to lure him to Iowa and New Hampshire, and campaign operatives are sending him resumes, uninvited.

    U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke(D-El Paso) is getting more buzz as a potential White House contender than people who've served as governor, senator or even vice president and secretary of state, even though he's still stinging from falling short last month to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

    "The fact that we came close doesn't diminish the bitterness of the loss," he said, acknowledging the very real doubts about whether someone who couldn't win election in his home state deserves promotion to commander in chief.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

