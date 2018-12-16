TMZ trails him around the capital. Fans still check his Facebook page to see if he's going live again anytime soon. Democratic activists keep trying to lure him to Iowa and New Hampshire, and campaign operatives are sending him resumes, uninvited.
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke(D-El Paso) is getting more buzz as a potential White House contender than people who've served as governor, senator or even vice president and secretary of state, even though he's still stinging from falling short last month to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).
"The fact that we came close doesn't diminish the bitterness of the loss," he said, acknowledging the very real doubts about whether someone who couldn't win election in his home state deserves promotion to commander in chief.