Nunberg Reverses Course, Says He Will Cooperate With Mueller

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg has reversed course, stating he'll comply with a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller hours after a bizarre and defiant interview with MSNBC's Katy Tur in which he described the investigation into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign a "witch hunt" and that he thought it would be "funny" if he were arrested. (Published Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018)

