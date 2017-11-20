North Texas Woman Says Sen. Al Franken Grabbed Her in 2010

A North Texas woman is accusing Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of inappropriate behavior. The woman, who now lives in Frisco, says she met the senator during the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. (Published 2 hours ago)

In tweets last week, a North Texas woman says U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) grabbed her while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

Lindsay Menz, who now lives in Frisco, wrote in part, "I felt violated & embarrassed. I 100% believe your account of him & his actions."

The tweet was in response to coverage of Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles-based radio host who last week accused Franken of forcing a kiss during a USO tour in 2006. Tweeden also shared a photo showing Franken with his hands over Tweeden's chest as she appeared to sleep on a plane during the tour.

In a statement last week, Franken apologized to Tweeden and wrote he would would cooperate with an ethics investigation.

In part the senator's statement read, "While I don't remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women's experiences. I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate."

Tweeden's account would have happened before Franken was in office. The experience Menz described would be the first accusation leveled against Franken while he was in the U.S. Senate.

Menz didn't immediately return calls for comment to NBC 5. Her husband, Jeremy Menz, told NBC 5 by phone that the family was bombarded with requests for information and interviews. Menz said he and his wife planned to speak with an attorney before answering more questions.

Franken's office didn't return NBC 5 calls for comment on Monday. In a statement to CNN, Franken said he didn't remember the photo with Menz but felt badly Menz felt disrespected.