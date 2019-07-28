U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) speaks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election."

A North Texas congressman will be nominated to replace outgoing Director of National Intelligence, the president tweeted Sunday.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that he planned to nominate U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX 4th District) for the role vacated by Dan Coats.

Coats will leave office Aug. 15, according to the tweet, after serving in the position for just over two years. The Senate confirmed Coats on March 15, 2017.

Coats' departure will mark the 10th Senate-confirmed Cabinet member to leave the Trump administration in its approximately two and a half years in office.

Ratcliffe was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014 after he served as the mayor of Heath, Texas.

Ratcliffe's district includes Rockwall County, parts of northern Collin County and several counties along the Red River. District 4 represented 651,620 people as of the 2000 census.