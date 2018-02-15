North Texas Delegation Asked About Florida School Shooting

NBC 5 asked the North Texas Congressional delegation what should be done after the mass shooting at a Florida high school. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

A day after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Florida, NBC 5 asked the each member of the North Texas Congressional delegation this question:

"The president said this morning he will do whatever it takes to keep kids safe. What specifically needs to be done, and what are you, as a representative, going to do?"

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, we have heard back from two of our 11 representatives. Both U.S. senators spoke about the subject separately Thursday as well.

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Denton, said:

"Yesterday I was saddened to learn of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. I know I join many North Texans in expressing our deepest condolences to the people of Florida at this difficult time. Some lawmakers have said that this attack was the result of a “perfect storm” of circumstances. It has raised important questions, including concerns about mental health. Congress has prioritized making resources available to those with mental illness, and will continue to do so.

"Initial reporting indicates that the suspect telegraphed his intent by posting messages on the Internet. This incident serves as a reminder that any potential warning sign should be taken seriously. Too often the path to violence is identified only in hindsight. “See something, say something” applies to all of us – including on social media.

"We also should consider school security measures that are implemented to protect students and teachers. I know in North Texas we have committed men and women who serve as school resource officers. We should use these school resource officers as the model from which to build upon as we evaluate enhanced school safety measures."

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, said:

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families and those who lost their loved ones to yet another senseless act of gun violence, although I recognize that prayers without action means nothing to the victims and their families.

"We have not been largely successful in implementing meaningful reforms to our gun laws in over 20 years since the Brady Law was enacted. I do not believe that no single gun law will prevent every shooting. However, there are solutions that can reduce gun violence and save lives – for instance, addressing mental illness. We need to discuss the types of mental health services provided for those who pose a threat. In many prior incidents, it has been noted that the shooters have a mental illness and have made a public cry for help.

"Since I believe gun control policies alone will not stop mass violence, I have remained a strong supporter of mental health reform. We have learned that many individuals who committed mass violence either lacked or sought mental health treatment, but were unable to get the treatment they needed. My former colleague Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA) and I were successful in passing legislation that implemented these measures in the 21st Century Cures Act, so I will remain a firm advocate in ensuring that those with mental illnesses have the care they need."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn spoke on the Senate floor, saying

"As today we mourn the loss of the life of at least 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, we're reminded that when we're asked to do something, that there are some things we can do to help lessen the likelihood of such terrible tragedies.

"We need to not only think about and pray for the families and teachers and support staff affected by this terrible act, I think we need to conduct hearings and talk to the experts and find out what kind of tools might be available to us.

"Only a few months ago in my home state of Texas, we saw a mass shooting at a small town called Sutherland Springs.

"Under existing law, he could not legally purchase or possess firearms, but that didn't stop him from getting the weapon.

"Part of the reason was because his criminal history was not uploaded on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System maintained by the FBI.

"I've introduced legislation to try to fix that specific problem. It's called the Fix NICS Act, and the House has already passed it and it's awaiting action here in the Senate. Our churches and schools should be refuges, places where parents and children especially feel safe and secure. Many of these shootings can be prevented. Perhaps not all, but we need to do everything we can.

"There is no reason we can't advance this bipartisan legislation, the Fix NICS legislation that’s already passed the House. I personally am unwilling to face another family member who's lost a loved one as a result of these mass shootings that could be prevented by making sure the background check system works as Congress intended."

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared on "Fox and Friends" Thursday morning, calling the school shooting heartbreaking. He said taking away Second Amendment rights from law abiding citizens isn't the answer, but rather the answer is to focus on criminals.