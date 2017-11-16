North Richland Hills Republican Will Challenge Sen. Ted Cruz

A North Texas Republican has decided to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in his 2018 re-election bid. (Published 4 hours ago)

North Richland Hills Republican Bruce Jacobson Jr. says he will challenge Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat in Cruz's 2018 re-election bid.

"We have a fractured family in the Republican Party, and a divided family cannot stand," Jacobson said.

Asked if it is good for the party to take on a fellow Republican, Jacobson said yes it is.

"I believe it is healthy to give people an option, number one. I think it's healthy to hold any political figure accountable, and I also think it's something that can energize the party," he said.

Driver Dances During Arrest

A Houston man shimmies and shakes, dancing during his arrest following a police chase Tuesday. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

Jacobson has been involved in politics before, but not in an elected capacity. As a child, he joined his mother as she campaigned for President Ronald Reagan. He went on to serve as a staff member in Reagan's administration.

Later, he was an appointee during President George H.W. Bush's time in office.

But getting back in politics would be a big change for him. During the past 22 years, he has worked for Outreach International, where he is now the vice president of media and executive producer of the Christian daily broadcast, LIFE TODAY.

Video Sini Mathews Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge

His political positions are very similar to Cruz's, including repealing the Affordable Care Act, a strong national defense and tax reform.

NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine asked Jacobson why he was running against Cruz.

"Because almost every election comes down to two things: positions on the issues and likability. In other words, do you believe, do you trust, do you like the person that you are electing to serve you?" he said.

Is This a Ghost Caught on Video?

Do you believe in ghosts? Surveillance video from a Tarrant County convenient store could change your mind. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

He steps into the race against a popular senator who already has more than $6 million in the bank. Jacobson says he has a political action committee raising money for him.

"The lack of money or the abundance of money is not going to be the thing that keeps me from stepping into this arena. It is conviction. It is my heart," he said.

Cruz's campaign had no comment on Jacobson's candidacy. Republican Geraldine Sam is also in the race.

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, of El Paso, is running in on the Democratic side.