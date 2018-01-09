North Korea to Join Olympics in Pyeongchang

North and South Korea held their first major joint talk in two years, with North Korea agreeing to reopen a military hotline and sending delegates to Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a push for renewed ties with South Korean leadership, following a year of heightened tensions from North Korea with the rest of the world over its expanding nuclear and missile programs. (Published Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018)

