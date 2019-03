President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam on Feb. 28, 2019.

North Korea is pursuing the "rapid rebuilding" of the long-range rocket site at Sohae Launch Facility, according to new commercial imagery and an analysis from the researchers at Beyond Parallel.

Sohae Satellite Launching Station, North Korea's only operational space launch facility, has been used in the past for satellite launches, NBC News reported.

These launches use similar technology to what is used for intercontinental ballistic missiles.