Nonprofit Honors Pres. George H.W. Bush With Colorful Socks

In honor of President George H.W. Bush, one of Houston's service organizations is paying tribute to him in a fun and fitting way — collecting colorful socks. (Published 52 minutes ago)

In honor of President George H.W. Bush, one of Houston's service organizations is paying tribute to him in a fun and fitting way — collecting colorful socks.

The late President was known for his colorful and often snazzy choice of socks and he will be laid to rest in a pair of socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in World War II.

The people behind Volunteer Houston thought there was no better way to honor his life and sense of humor than rocking their own fun socks.

Employees showed up to work on Monday with their own creative footwear and put out the call for the city to donate socks for a good cause. Those attending a public tribute Monday night in Houston were also encouraged to bring a new pair to donate in honor of Bush 41.

North Texas Remembers George H.W. Bush

As the nation pauses to remember the life and legacy of the late George H. W. Bush, many in North Texas have personal stories of their own. (Published 2 hours ago)

"He was about service. He was about building your community and volunteering in your community," said Eleanor Gates, Director of Volunteer Houston.

The socks will go to seniors served by Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels Program. The organization serves meals to 4,300 seniors every week, and they're hopeful they will receive enough donations so every senior receives a new pair this Christmas.

Volunteer Houston is a service organization and an affiliate of the Points of Light, the nonprofit started by the late president to promote volunteerism.