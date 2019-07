Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media during a visit to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.

Vice President Mike Pence saw firsthand the extreme overcrowding migrants are often forced to endure at federal detention centers when he visited two Friday in Texas, NBC News reported.

Agents wore face masks, and video showed detainees packed into their holding areas surrounded by chain-link fence, the concrete floors littered with silver thermal blankets.

Reporters accompanying Pence described the facility as smelling "horrendous."