In this file photo, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at the Texas GOP Convention in Dallas, May 12, 2016.

The Republican Party of Texas has written its new platform, a long list of policy stances representing the GOP's official views for the next two years.

The platform was written this week in San Antonio, where more than 8,000 delegates met for their 2018 state party convention. On Friday, they spent hours debating it before splitting into groups and voting on the platform, as well as five legislative priorities for 2019.

The delegates approved all 331 platform "planks," or policy stances, and every legislative priority, Travis County Republican Party Chairman Matt Mackowiak told The Dallas Morning News. The party now supports decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana and opposes the removal of any Confederate monuments from Texas soil.

