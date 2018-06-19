New Texas GOP Platform Calls for Abolishing Daylight Saving, Protecting Confederate Monuments - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

New Texas GOP Platform Calls for Abolishing Daylight Saving, Protecting Confederate Monuments

By Lauren McGaughy - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Texas GOP Platform Calls for Abolishing Daylight Saving, Protecting Confederate Monuments
    NBC 5 News
    In this file photo, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at the Texas GOP Convention in Dallas, May 12, 2016.

    The Republican Party of Texas has written its new platform, a long list of policy stances representing the GOP's official views for the next two years.

    The platform was written this week in San Antonio, where more than 8,000 delegates met for their 2018 state party convention. On Friday, they spent hours debating it before splitting into groups and voting on the platform, as well as five legislative priorities for 2019.

     The delegates approved all 331 platform "planks," or policy stances, and every legislative priority, Travis County Republican Party Chairman Matt Mackowiak told The Dallas Morning News. The party now supports decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana and opposes the removal of any Confederate monuments from Texas soil.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    DHS Secretary Defends Practice of Separating Families at Border

    [NATL] DHS Secretary Defends Practice of Separating Families at Border

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended the practice of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that her department is merely following laws. Speaking at a White House briefing Monday, Nielsen said the issue has been growing for years, the product of loopholes that have created an open border.

    (Published Monday, June 18, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices