New Quinnipiac Poll Shows Potential Match-Ups in Dead Heat

There is a new Quinnipiac poll looking at both possible presidential matchups and the 2020 Texas senate race.
According to the poll, former El Paso representative Beto O’Rourke, former Vice President Joe Biden, and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders are in a dead heat with President Donald Trump.
Trump is at 47 percent, compared to O’Rourke’s 46 percent; Trump again at 47 percent compared to Biden’s 46 percent; Trump has a two point advantage over Sanders at 47 percent to 45 percent.
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro is 5 percentage points behind Trump, at 46 percent to 41 percent.
The poll also surveyed Texas voters regarding the 2020 senate race. According to The Dallas Morning News, O’Rourke will not challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who is running again at 2020. But this poll showed them tied at 46 percent.
Poll officials said 1,222 Texas voters were surveyed between Feb. 20 and Feb. 25 and that the poll has a +/-3.4 percent margin of error.