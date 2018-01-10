Protesters gather during a rally held by the group Common Cause in front of the U.S. Supreme Court January 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Voting rights activists rallied to oppose voter roll purges as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the Husted v. A Philip Randolph Institute, a challenge to Ohio's voter roll purges.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a voting rights case Wednesday brought on by a Navy veteran and software engineer who is challenging the system Ohio uses to remove voters from a database, NBC News reported.

In Ohio, the local election board uses change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service to identify voters who have moved without providing updated information. The election boards will then send out notices to those ineligible to vote. If there is no response or vote within an four-year time period, their registration is canceled, NBC News reported.



"If the court sides with Ohio," said Professor Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California at Irvine, "you'll see more red states making it easier to drop people from the voter registration rolls, and it's going to continue what I call the voting wars between the parties."

The Supreme Court will hear about the issue of what a state can assume from a resident's failure to cast a vote in more than one election.



Civil rights groups argue the system deters the minority groups while the state has argued the tool helps keep voter registration lists accurate, NBC News reported.



