FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, attendees walk by a display of AR-15's and AR-10's at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas, Texas.

The National Rifle Association is accusing New York state of "blacklisting" the organization, costing it "tens of millions of dollars" this year and potentially making it "unable to exist as a not-for-profit or pursue its advocacy mission."

The Second Amendment advocacy group says in a lawsuit that the state is hindering its fundraising efforts and cutting it off from insurance providers and "other financial services essential to the NRA’s corporate existence and its advocacy mission,” NBC News reported.

And yet the NRA appears to remain at the peak of its powers, able to mobilize its millions of members to support state and federal political candidates who share its gun-rights agenda. It spent heavily on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and now has an avowed supporter in the White House.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said late Friday the state is filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, The Associated Press reported.

