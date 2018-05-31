Mueller's Travel Costs Rise 80 Percent Amid Far-Flung Investigation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Mueller's Travel Costs Rise 80 Percent Amid Far-Flung Investigation

Travel costs totaled $532,340 in the six months covered in Mueller's latest expenditure report

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mueller's Travel Costs Rise 80 Percent Amid Far-Flung Investigation
    AP
    FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Special counsel Robert Mueller's travel costs are up almost 80 percent, according to a report his office issued Thursday, a sign that the investigation added more destinations to its sprawling inquiry in the six months between last October and March of this year.

    Mueller, who's investigating President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, doesn't disclose where his staff travels, CNBC reported. But there is no shortage of locations that have garnered the interest of investigators in what has become a global investigation into the financial dealings of the president's associates.

    Travel costs totaled $532,340 in the six months covered in Mueller's latest, and second, expenditure report. That amounts to about $90,000 per month, compared with about $50,000 per month in the previous period.

    Get More at CNBC.com

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices