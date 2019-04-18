The 448 pages of special counsel Robert Mueller's report released Thursday contain a trove of new details about the Trump campaign's interactions with Russians, Wikileaks, possible obstruction and the emotional highs and lows of now-President Donald Trump as the federal investigation continued behind closed doors.
Notably, as NBC News reported, the report contains revelations about a 2016 meeting where Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner and now-former national security advisor Michael Flynn spoke with a Russian envoy.
The report also expands on what the public had already learned about eldest son Donald Trump Jr.'s emails setting up a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians who were promising damaging information on rival Hillary Clinton. It also confirms Trump Jr.'s correspondence with WikiLeaks about hacked Clinton campaign emails.