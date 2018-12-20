Mueller May Submit Report to Attorney General as Soon as Mid-February, Say Sources - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mueller May Submit Report to Attorney General as Soon as Mid-February, Say Sources

Published 2 hours ago

    AP
    FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Special counsel Robert Mueller is nearing the end of his historic investigation into Russian election interference and is expected to submit a confidential report to the attorney general as early as mid-February, government officials and others familiar with the situation tell NBC News.

    "They clearly are tying up loose ends," said a lawyer who has been in contact with the Mueller team.

    The sources either did not know or would not say whether Mueller has answered the fundamental question he was hired to investigate: Whether Trump or anyone around him conspired with the Russian intelligence operations to help his campaign.

