Most GOP Senators Applaud Kavanaugh Nomination as Democrats Push Back

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to oppose the nomination

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    AP, File
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

    Congressional Republicans lauded President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to nominate Brett Kavanaugh as the nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, while most Democrats fiercely slammed the pick.

    In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Kavanaugh “a superb choice” and “extremely qualified” to serve on the high court. Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Kavanaugh was “one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees to come before the Senate.”

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meanwhile, said he will "oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same."

