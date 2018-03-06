After more than a dozen challengers entered the fray for outgoing longtime U.S. Rep. Joe Barton's 6th Congressional District seat we are down to four candidates.

The final four will be cut to two in the a run-off race May 22. The remaining candidates include former Barton aide and Tarrant County Tax Assessor Ron Wright who will face J.K. "Jake" Ellzey in the Republican run-off while Ruby Faye Woolridge and Jana Lynne Sanchez will square-off for the Democrats.

The winners of the run-off will then campaign through the summer ahead of the general election on Nov. 6.



Barton, 68, who held the seat for three decades and is the most senior member of Congress, announced last fall he would not seek re-election after a nude photo of him circulated online and messages of a sexual nature were made public.

