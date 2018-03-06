Run-Offs Abound for Joe Barton's District 6 Congressional Seat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Run-Offs Abound for Joe Barton's District 6 Congressional Seat

Published at 7:52 PM CST on Mar 6, 2018 | Updated at 12:07 AM CST on Mar 7, 2018

    processing...

    Joe Barton (file photo).

    See Returns For All Races Here

    After more than a dozen challengers entered the fray for outgoing longtime U.S. Rep. Joe Barton's 6th Congressional District seat we are down to four candidates.

    The final four will be cut to two in the a run-off race May 22. The remaining candidates include former Barton aide and Tarrant County Tax Assessor Ron Wright who will face J.K. "Jake" Ellzey in the Republican run-off while Ruby Faye Woolridge and Jana Lynne Sanchez will square-off for the Democrats.

    U.S. Representative District 6

    100% ReportingMar 7, 5:47 AM
    Ron Wright (R)

    20659

    45%
    J.K. "Jake" Ellzey (R)

    9956

    22%
    Ken Cope (R)

    3527

    8%
    Shannon Dubberly (R)

    2880

    6%
    Mark Mitchell (R)

    2141

    5%
    Troy Ratterree (R)

    1854

    4%
    Kevin Harrison (R)

    1768

    4%
    Deborah Gagliardi (R)

    1674

    4%
    Thomas Dillingham (R)

    543

    1%
    Shawn Dandridge (R)

    517

    1%
    Mel Hassell (R)

    266

    1%

    U.S. Representative District 6 Democrats

    100% ReportingMar 7, 5:48 AM
    Ruby Faye Woolridge (D)

    9332

    39%
    Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)

    8378

    35%
    John W. Duncan (D)

    3263

    13%
    Justin Snider (D)

    1725

    7%
    Levii R. Shocklee (D)

    1533

    6%

    The winners of the run-off will then campaign through the summer ahead of the general election on Nov. 6.

    Barton, 68, who held the seat for three decades and is the most senior member of Congress, announced last fall he would not seek re-election after a nude photo of him circulated online and messages of a sexual nature were made public.

