More Than 100 House Democrats Have Now Called for Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

More Than 100 House Democrats Have Now Called for Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

On Sunday morning, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., told CNN's "State of the Union" that President Donald Trump "richly deserves impeachment," but said it was too soon to formally begin the process

Published 2 hours ago

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images
    In this December 14, 2017, file photo, people protest outside of the Fox News Channel headquarters to demand the resignation of President Donald Trump after accusations of sexual assault have re-surfaced against him in New York City.

    More than 100 House Democrats have called for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to begin, NBC News reports.

    The threshold was crossed just days after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill about his investigation into Russian election interference. According an NBC News tally compiled by Alex Moe and Kyle Stewart, 104 House Democrats have publicly supported the inquiry, including 12 since Mueller's appearance. Rep. Justin Amash, a Michigan independent who recently left the Republican Party, has also called for impeachment.

    Congressional Democrats have been divided over whether to launch an impeachment inquiry. House leadership, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has repeatedly demurred on whether to begin the process.

