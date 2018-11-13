Lewinsky said she authored the article to explain her participation in a new documentary series, "The Clinton Affair," that examines the scandal that surrounded her affair with former President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s.

"My first public words after the scandal — uttered in an interview with Barbara Walters on March 3, 1999 —were an apology directly to Chelsea and Mrs. Clinton," Lewinsky wrote wrote in an essay for Vanity Fair published Tuesday, referring to the Clintons' daughter. "And if I were to see Hillary Clinton in person today, I know that I would summon up whatever force I needed to again acknowledge to her — sincerely — how very sorry I am."

Lewinsky said she wrote the article to explain her participation in a new documentary series, "The Clinton Affair," that examines the scandal that surrounded her affair with former President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, when she was a White House intern. The series premieres Sunday on A&E.

She wrote she provided more than 20 hours of interviews for the three-night series.

In her essay, she wrote that within the past year, she noticed that the former president began getting tougher questions "about what transpired." She noted that in June, when NBC News' Craig Melvin asked Bill Clinton if he thought he owed Lewinsky a personal apology, he said he did not.