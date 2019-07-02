Mike Pence Called Back to White House, NH Visit Abruptly Canceled

Vice President Mike Pence's New Hampshire event on Tuesday has been abruptly canceled as he has been called back to the White House.

Pence had been scheduled to land at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at 11:45 a.m., which is right around the time the news broke that his event had been called off.

"I do have some bad news at this point," Randy Gentry, a representative of the vice president's office, announced on stage at about 11:30 a.m. "Air Force 2 was heading this way. There's been an emergency call back. The Vice President was asked to return to Washington so at this time we're going to cancel today's event. It doesn't mean we aren't going to come back, but we do have a situation where the vice president was recalled back to Washington."

A woman helping with the media at the New Hampshire event later clarified that it was a "diversion" and not an "emergency." A senior White House official said Pence never left Washington, D.C.

NBC News White House Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell said a source close to Pence told her "Something came up and the VP had to be back at the White House. It is not a cause for alarm." She said President Donald Trump is fine and he and Pence are both at the White House.

O'Donnell said she was also told that no medical issue caused the cancellation of Pence's New Hampshire event.

A senior White House official added that it is not related to national security.

No further information was immediately available.

Pence's one-day trip was to include a meeting with alumni and former patients at the Granite Recovery Center headquarters in Salem. Afterward, he was scheduled to speak about New Hampshire's opioid crisis. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was scheduled to join Pence at the event.

He had originally been scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night.

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Cory Booker both issued statements earlier Tuesday about Pence's scheduled New Hampshire visit.

Biden ripped Pence and President Donald Trump for "working to rip away health care and substance misuse treatment services" from New Hampshire residents and referenced Trump's comment from the 2016 election about the state being a "drug-infested den."

Booker, meanwhile, criticized Pence and Trump for "blaming immigrants" for the opioid epidemic instead of the pharmaceutical companies he said should be held responsible.