Ahead of Midterms, Democrats Lead in Cash, Candidates, Votes

In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Andcherla Marcelin, a Miami-Dade election support specialists, checks voting machines for accuracy at the Miami-Dade Election Department headquarters in Doral, Florida.

Labor Day traditionally marks the kick-off to the homestretch of campaign season or the moment when disinterested voters actually tune into the election. As the runners near the last turn in 2018, the numbers show some clear trends - an enthusiastic electorate, a diverse pool of candidates and a solid advantage for Democrats in the House, NBC News reported.

Enthusiasm has been apparent throughout the primary season in a long list of states, from Iowa to California. That voter interest showed again last week in Florida and Arizona.

Out west in Arizona, the number of voters participating Tuesday was up by more than 146,000, almost 17 percentage points, compared to 2014. In Florida, the numbers were even more remarkable. Tuesday's total vote tally was up by more than 1 million, a 50 percent spike from the 2014 numbers.

Democrats led the way in the state. Votes cast in the Democratic gubernatorial primary were up more than 80 percent compared to 2014. And the numbers out of primary season reflect a Democratic edge in a few different ways.