Our House: Inside the Battles for Control of Congress - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Decision 2018

The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

Our House: Inside the Battles for Control of Congress

Our House: Inside the Battles for Control of Congress

This series examines several battleground races in the fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Carried by grassroots momentum, Democrats must take 23 seats from Republicans to win the balance of power. They are contending with Republicans' experience and organization, and an outspoken but polarizing president.

NBC Owned Television Stations is taking a look at some of the most closely fought races across the country to see what issues matter most to voters and how the national headwinds are affecting the candidates. Those district profiles can be found below, with more coming as Election Day nears.

We also asked viewers why they are or aren’t inspired to vote in the midterms and compiled hundreds of replies for an interactive display

Freshman's Test: How to Keep This Moderate Philadelphia Suburb Republican

Dem Seizes on Rohrabacher’s Russia-Friendly Views in SoCal

National Issues Loom Large in Key House Race Near DC

Health Care Vote a Pre-Existing Condition for Illinois GOP Congressman

We asked voters why they are or aren’t inspired to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. See the responses »

What Is the 'Blue Wave' That May Hit Congress?

Ahead of the midterm elections in November, many wonder if a “Blue Wave” will sweep the country. Here’s a breakdown on what the phrase means and how many seats in Congress are potentially up for grabs.

(Published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018)

  

