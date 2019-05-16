People Tied to Trump Tried to Obstruct Mueller Probe: Flynn

In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn told investigators that people linked to the Trump administration and Congress reached out to him in an effort to interfere in the Russia probe, NBC News reported, citing court papers.

The communications could have "affected both his willingness to cooperate and the completeness of that cooperation," special counsel Robert Mueller wrote in the court filings.

Flynn even provided a voicemail recording of one such communication, the court papers say. "In some instances, the SCO was unaware of the outreach until being alerted to it by the defendant," Mueller wrote.