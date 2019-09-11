Michael Cohen Met With Prosecutors Investigating Trump Organization - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Michael Cohen Met With Prosecutors Investigating Trump Organization

Representatives from the Manhattan District Attorney's office met with Cohen on Aug. 20, a source said

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, reads an opening statement as he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

    The former personal attorney for President Donald Trump has entered into an agreement with New York City prosecutors to provide information about the president's business operation, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News Wednesday.

    The Manhattan District Attorney's office is investigating the possibility that the Trump Organization falsified business records, the source said.

    Representatives from the District Attorney's office met with Cohen on Aug. 20 at Otisville Prison, in upstate New York, where he's serving a three-year sentence, according to the source.

