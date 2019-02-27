Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for President Donald Trump, is testifying in public before the House Oversight Committee. Cohen is expected to provide alleged evidence of criminal conduct by Trump, including in the period since he took office. Trump dismissed Cohen in a tweet sent hours ahead of the hearing by claiming he "is lying in order to reduce his prison time."



Watch live above — the blog below will refresh every two minutes.

Timeline: Michael Cohen's Involvement in the Mueller Probe