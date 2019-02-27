Michael Cohen Testifies: Live Updates From the House Hearing - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Michael Cohen Testifies: Live Updates From the House Hearing

Follow along for updates from Cohen's congressional hearing about President Donald Trump

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for President Donald Trump, is testifying in public before the House Oversight Committee. Cohen is expected to provide alleged evidence of criminal conduct by Trump, including in the period since he took office. Trump dismissed Cohen in a tweet sent hours ahead of the hearing by claiming he "is lying in order to reduce his prison time."

    Take a look back at the events that led to Michael Cohen being sentenced to 36 months in prison.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 25, 2019)

      

