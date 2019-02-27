This illustration shows the first page of a draft of the opening statement by Michael Cohen (seen inset) for his House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing set for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

President Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, is set to testify publicly in the House of Representatives Wednesday. Read a draft of the explosive document, in which he alleges that Trump is a racist, cheating "conman" who knew more about WikiLeaks' hack during the presidential campaign than he led on at the time, obtained by NBC News from a congressional aide.

Hours before the hearing, Trump tweeted that Cohen "is lying in order to reduce his prison time."

The hearing in the House Oversight and Reform Committee begins at 10 a.m. ET.

